Burton Qualifies 26th at Kansas

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 26th in Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.



Burton took that spot with a lap at 174.362 miles per hour in Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session.



The DEX Imaging Mustang picked up speed in qualifying after being 25th fastest in practice, with Burton posting his best speed of 172.579 mph on the fourth of his 18 laps run.



He was 10th best among drivers in speeds on a 10-consecutive-lap run. He averaged 170.049 mph on his fourth through his 13th lap.



Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 is set to get the green flag just after 2 p.m. (3 p.m. Eastern Time) with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1.



Stage breaks are scheduled for Laps 80 and 165 of the 267-lap race.

WBR PR