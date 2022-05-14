RCR Event Preview - Kansas Speedway

This Week’s BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway … Tyler Reddick will make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. His first start in the series came in 2019 when he started 21st and finished ninth. In total, Reddick has two top 10s and an average start of 16.4 and average finish of 15.2 He’s completed 99.8 percent of laps attempted. During his time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Reddick made three starts at Kansas and finished in the top five in all three of them. He had a best finish of runner-up in 2019. In those three starts, he had an average start of 3.7 and an average finish of 3.0. Reddick also made two NASCAR Truck Series starts (2015 and 2016) and finished 13th in both races. Roll the Dice with BetMGM ... When a legendary global entertainment company joins forces with the world’s largest online betting technology company, the gaming world sits up and takes notice. BetMGM is a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain Holdings that is revolutionizing sports betting and online gaming in the United States. BetMGM is the exclusive sports betting division of MGM, both online and in MGM casinos nationwide. BetMGM is also the headline brand for online casino gaming alongside sister brands Borgata Online (New Jersey), Party Casino and Party Poker. We aspire to make unforgettable moments of sports and gaming even more personal, powerful, and fun through unmatched digital technology and evocative player experiences. For more information, visit betmgminc.com. TYLER REDDICK QUOTES: Do you think this weekend’s race at Kansas will be like the race we saw earlier this season at Atlanta? “I think this weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway is going to be a lot like the races we’ve seen at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race will be a very unforgiving one. There will be a lot of running the wall with little to no room for error. The margin of error is so small and if you make one mistake, you could take yourself and others out of the race. It’s going to be a lot of strategy and deciding when the right time is to take a risk. Certainly, with my driving style, running the wall is going to be a huge part of my race but it’s also important to listen to my crew chief and spotter and weight the risk versus reward. You don’t want to get out there in the first stage and dive into the wall and end up finishing 38th.” We’re a handful of races into the season. How can you best describe the Next Gen car at this time? “The Next Gen car is super fun to drive but is also extremely challenging. We’ve seen how much it’s leveled the field for all the drivers. The tracks are so different with the new car, and you’re pretty much using all the practice and qualifying time to take notes and let your team know how the car is running. The practice sessions aren’t very long so you want to use all that time to feel the car and the track out. Our team has gotten out on the track and the car has been completely wrong and then you have to go back to the drawing board and decide what you can and cannot fix. The racing is so competitive and there’s still so much to learn, it makes every weekend even more crucial and also exciting. I think every race is giving the fans a great show.”