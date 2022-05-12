Petty GMS Event Preview: Kansas Speedway

- Dillon at Kansas Speedway: Dillon has raced in nine NASCAR Cup Series events at Kansas Speedway, posting three top-16 and six top-25 finishes. Running a limited schedule in 2021, the North Carolina native did not participate in any Cup Series event at the 1.5-mile tri-oval last season.

Dillon has also competed in four NASCAR Xfinity Series races at the Kansas City intermediate, earning one pole, two top-five and three top-10 results and never finishing outside of twelfth-place. In two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events, Dillon collected two top-10 finishes. Kansas Speedway is also the site of Dillon's first ARCA Menards Series victory in 2010.

- Run with the Best: ChevyLiners.com will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway, marking the fifth event this season that the grey and mustard colors of Chevrolet Accessories have adorned the No. 42 machine.

- From the Drivers Seat: What does it take to get around Kansas Speedway? What are your feelings about the track?

“For me personally, in the early years of my Cup career, I really wished they would have turned Kansas into a parking lot. It honestly has been one of my biggest struggles as a track. What’s frustrating is that to me it’s not that hard of a track to get around and it’s very simple, but it takes minor, finite details to be strong there. My focus this week has been putting in a lot of time in the simulator on running right against the wall and getting myself comfortable in that line. I want to have that line down pat so I can use it to my advantage all day on Sunday. That’s my go to. Hopefully, we turn it around and I’ll have a different opinion about the racetrack when we leave. Going to Kansas with a new organization and a new car has given me new life and new blood for going out there and making the most of it.”