Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 Justin Haley is coming off his first top-five finish with Kaulig Racing in the NCS (third)

Haley has six top 15s, one top 10 and one top-five finish in 2022

His third-place finish is Kaulig Racing’s first top five at a non-superspeedway/ road course track

Justin Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season, 19 coming at Dover Motor Speedway and one at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Haley has an Average finish of 34.5 across two starts at Kansas “We’ve always been really competitive at Kansas as an organization and have been fast at the 1.5-mile tracks this year, so I am feeling optimistic for this weekend. We had a great third-place run at Darlington and really had a shot there at the end. I hope to carry that momentum into this weekend.” - Justin Haley on Kansas Speedway