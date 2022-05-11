HaasTooling.com/Production Alliance Group Racing: Cole Custer Kansas Advance

You’re coming off a potentially strong finish that came to an abrupt end when you got caught up in a late-race accident at Darlington last Sunday. Do you feel there is momentum as you head to Kansas this weekend? “Yeah, right when we had things turning around, we got caught up in the wreck on the backstretch. We’ve had a lot of things not go our way this year, but all you can do is move on to the next one, and that one is a pretty racey track at Kansas. Hopefully we can build on the positives from Darlington. Kansas is actually a tough racetrack. You have to move around and work the different lanes. You have to have the speed, as well, obviously. Track position is going to be huge and how you work the strategy is important. It’s a track where you have to put everything together. You have to make sure you can work the lanes good, and work them from the bottom to the top of the track.” Kansas has one of your best tracks during since your Rookie of the Year campaign in 2020, when you scored your third career top-10 in the spring, then came back in the fall to almost grab another. How was that experience for you? “The guys fought all race long both times that year and we definitely were able to make something of it in the first race, even though it wasn’t the prettiest day. We were in a good position in the fall race. Right there at the end was the best I had been in the top groove all race long. But a speeding penalty set us back and we still ended up with 14th place, which was disappointing when we considered what might have been. Our spring race last year turned out to be a frustrating day, but we came back and had a decent run in the fall race.” This will be just the second race weekend of the season on a true mile-and-a-half tri-oval. Is there anything you can carry over from the first one at Las Vegas to this weekend’s race? “Every single track is different, so you can’t necessarily bring the same thing to each one. Considering we almost made it to halfway in the race at Las Vegas before something happened under the hood, we didn’t get the most track time that we could’ve. But it was a very eventful day, for sure. We started in the back and then we started making progress, but had to go to the back again. Then we spun and had to go to the back one more time, so it was just an eventful day and it didn’t end very well. I think we had a solid car, though. We finally got running good at the end and it was shaping up to be a solid day, but it didn’t work out. We do know with how the aero is on the NextGen car, they’re edgier to drive on the mile-and-a-halves. But I think we have a really good idea on what we need to bring to Kansas this weekend. We’ve been working hard to put in all the preparation we can, but it all still comes down to making our best educated guess because we still don’t get a ton of track time before race day. You just have to hope you hit it right.” TSC PR