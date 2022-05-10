Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Kansas Advance

Your history at Kansas is impressive. Three wins, five second-place finishes, 11 top-threes, 12 top-fives, 19 top-10s and 949 laps led across 32 career NASCAR Cup Series starts. What makes you so good there? “I think Kansas has been a great racetrack and, really from a driver’s standpoint, a fun racetrack because of the fact that it’s worn in so well. You can race at the top of the racetrack, which is the preferred groove as the tires wear out. It’s faster at the bottom of the racetrack on new tires. But as a driver, having options is something that is a lot of fun. With Atlanta having been repaved along with some of the other racetracks, Kansas has become one of the more unique racetracks because of the fact the asphalt and the shape of the racetrack is so driver-friendly, as far as where you can drive on the racetrack. You can literally drive from the wall to the apron all the way around the racetrack. So, it’s a fun racetrack. It’s been good to us and, hopefully, we can continue that trend on Sunday in our Busch Light #ForTheFarmers Ford Mustang.” With races at intermediate tracks in Fontana, California, and Las Vegas already under your belt, do either of those races provide a level of expectation for Kansas? “I think Vegas kind of leaned more toward what we’ll see at Kansas compared to some of the other racetracks. Kansas is just a cool racetrack that you can move around on from the top to the bottom. These cars race a lot better on the mile-and-a-halves than I think we all thought they would. I look for Kansas, especially with the cooler part of the year, to be a good race just because of what we’ve seen so far this season.” How quickly are you developing the NextGen car? Specifically, how applicable are two races at the end of February/early March in helping you prepare for a race more than two months later? “As you look at the way things are going, every week is an evolution. From where we were at California to where we’ll be at Kansas is going to be a pretty big step forward.” By being able to move around on the track at Kansas, can you be more aggressive with these cars than you can at other tracks? “In certain situations. I think from pushing, restarts, things like that, you can be pretty aggressive with them, but you also have to be pretty careful with them in certain spots, because it can get out from underneath you pretty quickly.” Race strategy, particularly at Kansas, has come into play in recent races. While strategy is more in the realm of your crew chief, Rodney Childers, when it dictates a race outcome instead of sheer performance, do you have to sort of switch your mindset, perhaps by finding some patience even when you want to just go as hard as you can? “These cars, in certain situations, have worn the tires a lot more than what they’ve done in the past. Kansas can be a high-wear racetrack just because of the way that the surface has aged, which is a great thing. So, I think for a lot of that, you’ll just have to see what the pit windows are and what the tire wear is when we go there. But it’s definitely a racey track. Those guys can see a lot more on the pit box than I can see in the car, so I usually just go with what they tell me and kind of roll from there.” TSC PR