General Formulations and Live Fast Motorsports Team Up at Kansas

General Formulations (GF), a worldwide manufacturer of pressure-sensitive materials, and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announce today their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series race, AdventHealth 400, at Kansas Speedway. The race will take place Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 3 PM EST.

GF is a family-owned, global manufacturer of pressure-sensitive media with a global network of distribution partners and quick-ship warehouses in Atlanta, GA, Los Angeles, CA, and Cologne, Germany. GF offers a cross-platform portfolio of products for wide format digital, narrow format digital, screen print, and offset print technologies and is backed by experienced technical, research & development, and highly knowledgeable sales teams. Founded in 1953, GF is headquartered in Sparta, MI with over 400,000 square feet of manufacturing and converting space to service the ever-growing needs of their customers.

“The Live Fast Motorsports team is excited to welcome a new primary partner for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kanas Speedway this May,” said LFM co-owner and driver, BJ McLeod. “We look forward to the opportunity to partner with the very company that provides our vinyl on a weekly basis. General Formulations is a dependable brand who offers quality materials.”

“General Formulations is thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Live Fast Motorsports team for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway,” states Matt Edwards, Product Manager, General Formulations. “Our AutoMark™ high-quality vinyl wrap film will be used to wrap BJ McLeod’s #78 car for the race and the graphics on the car will be highlighting our new logo that was just launched this month.”

General Formulations and Live Fast Motorsports are eager for this weekend’s race at Kansas Raceway. Tune-in to FS1 to watch the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 3 PM EST and cheer on BJ McLeod in the No. 78 Ford Mustang.

To keep up with the latest General Formulations news, please visit generalformulations.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Linke dIn.

