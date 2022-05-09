FRM Darlington Race Recap: Front Row Motorsports Has Great Weekend in Darlington. McDowell and Smith Finish 7th. Gilliland Finishes 15th

|
MCDOWELL SCORES FOURTH TOP-10 OF 2022, FINISHES 7TH
The track "Too Tough to Tame" gave every driver a challenge this weekend with the new car, but those effects were amplified due to the drastic weather change this weekend. Practicing in the hot sun, but racing in cool, overcast conditions meant for some tough conditions.
Working on handling in Stage 1, McDowell and his Navage Nasal Care Ford Mustang started Stage Two in the 26th position. Through long green runs and pit strategy in Stage Three, McDowell advanced in into the top- 20 and aimed for more.
Having one of the fastest cars on track, McDowell kept picking up positions late in the race. Avoiding a multi-car accident, McDowell jumped into the top-10 and was working on a top-five finish. He finished seventh at the end of the race.
MCDOWELL ON DARLINGTON:
"This is such a great run for us and everyone that works on this Navage Nasal Care Ford. A great day. Unfortunately, we had some mishaps on pit road, some being of my doing, but we came back from that. I'm really proud of everyone for the gains we have made. We have a nice string of finishes and we just need to continue the streak."