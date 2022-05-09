Post-Race Report | Darlington Raceway

“This isn’t the best car we’ve brought to the racetrack unloading after practice. But we just kept after it all day. Some great strategy from this No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy team. We had a good restart there at the end and we just kind of hung on. We didn’t have a third-place car, but it’s a great finish. This was my best Cup finish besides that win. To do it here at Darlington (Raceway), to finish third, it’s pretty special. It was a good run. We’ll take this to next week and see what we can do at Kansas (Speedway).” - Justin Haley