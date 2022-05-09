RCR NCS Post Race Report: Darlington

“Darlington Raceway is fun. It’s a frustrating place. You let your guard down for one second and your whole day can change. It’s one of the most difficult tracks that we go to, especially trying to manage the dirty air; trying to manage your right side and not tearing it off. A lot of options when you go into each corner here, so it makes it really fun, but also pretty frustrating until you figure it out. All-in-all, it was a good rebound for our No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet team. We pitted for a vibration pretty early in the race that could have derailed our whole day, but we were able to bounce back from it. Our team really needed a good finish after the last few weeks. Proud of the effort and a second-place finish and excited to build off this at Kansas." -Tyler Reddick