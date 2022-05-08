CHEVY NCS AT DARLINGTON: Ross Chastain Accident Quote

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 COCA-COLA CAMARO ZL1, sidelined due to damage sustained in an accident on lap 196.

“We had a super strong day for our No. 1 Coca-Cola Chevy Camaro. We were fighting the balance all day. We were racing with those guys for the lead. I just thought I could run the bottom there off of turn two and the exit of the patch. I just got loose on the transition and spun out.

Aside from that, it was a perfect day on the track and on pit road. I’m proud of the effort; proud of the grip that our car had. We’ll come back here in the fall and give ourselves another shot.”

GM PR