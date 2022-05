BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Socios Ford Mustang – “I just blew a tire. I’m pretty sure I ran over debris off of two. There had been debris there for about 25 laps and I think I finally got it. I just blew a tire and went straight. That’s part of it.”



DO YOU FEEL ANY WORSE FOR WEAR AFTER THAT? “I mean, it doesn’t feel good, but it could be a lot worse.”

