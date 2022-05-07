Nemechek Dominates Darlington for First Win of 2022

John Hunter Nemechek came back to Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2022 to continue winning races and did just that Friday night, picking up his first win of the season at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in the Dead on Tools 200.

Nemechek and the No. 4 Mobil 1 team showed speed right off the hauler, topping the charts in practice and then followed that up by earning the pole with a lap time of 28.719 in Friday’s qualifying session.