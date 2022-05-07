Nemechek Dominates Darlington for First Win of 2022

· During the final stage break, Nemechek made contact with the No. 98 of Christian Eckes while exiting his pit stall but would not sustain any damage.
· Despite the contact with Eckes, Nemechek lined up on the front row in second place to begin the final stage.
· The second-generation driver regained the lead on Lap 107 just before the eighth caution of the day would come out on Lap 118. Veteran crew chief Eric Phillips would bring the No. 4 team down pit road for the team’.
· Nemechek quickly regained the lead on Lap 123 and would hold control the remainder of the race.
· A caution on Lap 143 while leading would set up a green-white-checkered finish with Nemechek lining up on the front row for the overtime restart with the No. 42 of Carson Hocevar.
· Nemechek was able to clear Hocevar exiting Turn 2 and drive away to his first win of the 2022 campaign.