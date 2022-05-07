Petty GMS Event Preview: Darlington Raceway

- Throwing Back to 1959: For the traditional Throwback Weekend, Dillon will honor the patriarch of the Petty family, Lee, by sporting the No. 42 design that captured the victory in the inaugural Daytona 500 in 1959.

Lee, who began his driving career at the age of 35, battled John Beauchamp in the closing 30 laps. Coming side-by-side at the white flag as the only two cars on the lead lap, both caught Joe Weatherly on backstretch, creating a three-wide spectacle. After a close finish, Lee and Beauchamp together drove to Victory Lane before NASCAR named Beauchamp the winner. Lee immediately protested the result and after three days of review and photo evidence, the No. 42 was declared the official victor.

- Trackside Live: On Sunday, May 8 from 1:15 to 1:30 p.m. ET, Dillon will make an appearance at the Trackside Live Stage in the Darlington Raceway Fan Zone, for a live recording of the Stacking Pennies podcast. Dillon and host Corey LaJoie will chat about Throwback Weekend, running Lee Petty's No. 42, and more. Stop by to have a first listen at the episode.

- About Petty GMS: Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series.

- From the Drivers Seat: What does it mean to drive a Lee Petty throwback scheme this weekend at Darlington?

“It’s such an honor to not only drive the No. 42 each week but run Lee’s inaugural Daytona 500 victory scheme this weekend at Darlington. I don’t know if people realize the No. 42 was originally made famous by Lee, Richard’s father. He was the originator of the Petty name and very successful from day one in NASCAR as we know it. I hope to bring honor to his name and number with a modern twist and bring it back to Victory Lane.”