Ferris Mowers Partners with Petty GMS for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season

Ferris Mowers, a leading commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider, and Petty GMS today announced a multifaceted partnership for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Ferris, a brand of Briggs & Stratton®, will serve as the primary partner of Ty Dillon and the No. 42 Chevrolet for three races: All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on July 31, and Michigan International Speedway on August 7. The brand will also be a full season associate partner on Dillon’s Camaro ZL1. In addition, Ferris will be featured as an associate partner for six races on the No. 43 Chevrolet driven by Erik Jones.

“I’m excited to have Ferris join Petty GMS and be on our No. 42 Chevrolet for the remainder of the season,” said Dillon. “Carrying their colors during the three primary races is going to be cool. Ferris sets themselves apart by helping professional landscapers work hard and feel good, which I appreciate. I look forward to getting behind the wheel of the Ferris Chevrolet at Texas in a couple weeks.”

As an industry leader, Ferris has built a reputation for accomplishing more work with ease, through innovation, uncompromising performance, and quality features. Ferris Mowers makes extremely durable equipment with patented full suspension systems and ergonomic controls and backs them up through world-class dealers. The brand supports their customers like no other, allowing landscapers to get more done, be comfortable all day and feel good to take on tomorrow.

Vanguard, a fellow Briggs & Stratton brand, will be highlighted on the No. 42 machine during Ferris’ primary events. Vanguard engines are designed with their customers productivity and bottom line in mind. When putting trust in Vanguard, the company commits to deliver innovative products, application expertise, and world-class support needed to get the job done.

“NASCAR and Petty GMS provide a great platform for us to reach our customer base,” said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing at Briggs & Stratton. “The longevity, culture, and tradition align with what Ferris, Vanguard, and our dealers stand for. We are excited to have the No. 42 car, driven by Ty Dillon, sporting the Ferris badge at the All-Star Race, Indianapolis, and Michigan races this season.”

Dillon and the No. 42 Ferris Mowers Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will take to Texas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star Open on Sunday, May 22, beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET. FS1 will carry live television coverage, while Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the live radio broadcast.

