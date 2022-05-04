No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Martin Truex Jr. is a two-time winner at Darlington Raceway, including a dominant performance last May where he led 248 of 293 laps and won both stages on the way to victory lane. Overall, he has recorded four top-five finishes and 10 top-10s in 19 career starts at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval. Last season, Truex earned top-five results in both Darlington races after winning in the spring and finishing fourth in the Southern 500. DOVER RECAP: Truex finished 12th at Dover Motor Speedway. The Mayetta, New Jersey native earned top-five finishes in both stages and was battling inside the top five in the closing laps. While trying to pass for third on the final lap, contact with another car sent Truex’s No. 19 Camry spinning and he crossed the finish line in 12th.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns 10 NASCAR Cup Series victories at Darlington Raceway, including both races in 2021 and three of the past four overall. In 108 combined starts at the Track Too Tough to Tame, the organization has recorded 34 top-five finishes, 66 top-10s, two pole awards and 2,287 laps led. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, and Bobby Labonte join Truex on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at the historic track. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway begins Sunday, May 8, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about going to Darlington for the first time with the new car…

“Darlington is a challenging track no matter what you’re driving, so it’s going to be a handful regardless. Our team is looking forward to the challenge. I have a lot of confidence going there with the success we’ve had the past few years and the things we’re learning about this new car, so I’m definitely excited about this weekend.”

JGR PR