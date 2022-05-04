FedEx Racing Express Facts – Darlington Raceway

Sunday Race Info

Race: Goodyear 400

Date/Time: Sunday, May 8 / 3:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 293 laps / 400.2 miles

Track Length: 1.366 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Dover Recap: Hamlin led a season-high 67 laps and won stage one of last week’s race at Dover Motor Speedway. During a pit stop between the first and second stages, a pit gun malfunction resulted in the left-front wheel not being fully tightened. The result was the left-front wheel falling off Hamlin’s Camry as he exited pit road. After making a second pit stop, Hamlin restarted 29th and raced his way back up to fourth late in stage two before he was collected in an accident with a spinning lapped car on lap 242. The damage suffered in the accident prevented Hamlin from rallying back again and he was left with a 21st-place finish.

Denny at Darlington: The FedEx Racing driver has been nothing short of brilliant at the Track Too Tough to Tame. Hamlin leads all active drivers with four NASCAR Cup Series victories at the historic egg-shaped oval, including a win in last fall’s Southern 500 where he led 146 laps. He has posted four top-five finishes in his past five starts at the track, including a pair of wins over that stretch. Hamlin’s success at Darlington also extends to the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he owns five victories.

Goodyear Tire Test: On March 15, Hamlin was one of three drivers to participate in the Goodyear tire test at Darlington Raceway in advance of this weekend’s race. That day, the four-time Darlington winner completed 190 laps around the 1.366-mile track.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Darlington Raceway

Races: 19

Wins: 4

Poles: 1

Top-5: 11

Top-10: 15

Laps Led: 744

Avg. Start: 8.4

Avg. Finish: 7.1

Hamlin Conversation – Darlington

Talk about going to Darlington this weekend…

“We’re looking forward to this weekend. Darlington has been a great track for us, and we feel like we learned a lot at the tire test, so that gives us confidence going back. Like all season, our biggest thing is just eliminating mistakes – whether that’s me or on pit road or something happening with the car. It seems like every week has been something, but our speed has been good most weeks if we can just put everything together.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Darlington Raceway : This weekend at Darlington, the No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD will feature D500 on the b-post in conjunction with Hamlin’s 2016 Daytona 500-winning throwback paint scheme. In celebration of Toyota’s 1,500th NASCAR race, Hamlin’s No. 11 FedEx Express Camry TRD will feature the same black, purple, and orange livery that he raced to victory lane in the 2016 Daytona 500. That was the first Daytona 500 victory for Hamlin, FedEx, and Toyota as Hamlin narrowly edged out Martin Truex Jr. by .010 seconds to win the Great American Race.

JGR PR