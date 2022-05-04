NASCAR Cup & Xfinity #78s Match for Darlington Throwback

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity Series No. 78 drivers will run corresponding paint schemes for NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. LFM Cup Series driver, BJ McLeod, and BJMM Xfinity Series driver, Josh Williams, will run black paint schemes with flames coming from the front to pay tribute to a memory they both share from Orlando Speed World 18 years ago.



NASCAR started the throwback theme in 2015. Throwback Weekend encourages drivers in all series to run paint schemes that mimic previous ones or honor past drivers.



In 2004, McLeod was racing in the Super Late Model Series. His paint scheme was sleek black showcasing fury and speed with flames flying from the front. McLeod brought the heat foreshadowed by his car and won both the heat race and the feature race that night.



Williams was 10-years-old at the time and watching from the grandstands. He was a dedicated race fan and already racing Legends and Bandolero’s. Williams watched McLeod race in-person for the first time that night.



Williams is now a full-time driver of the No. 78 Chevy Camaro for McLeod’s Xfinity Series race team, BJMM. Additionally, Williams stepped-up for his Cup Series debut with McLeod’s Cup Series team, LFM, racing at Bristol Motor Speedway in April 2022. The two drivers work closely together and have formed a great alliance supporting one another.



“The fire paint scheme from Orlando Speed World in 2004 brings back great memories,” said BJMM co-owner, LFM co-owner and driver, BJ McLeod. “I will always remember reaching the Winner Circle that night. I found out later that a young racer and McLeod fan who was cheering me on in the grandstands is now a full-time driver on my Xfinity Series team. That is an incredible feeling. It is an honor to run this paint scheme with Williams for Darlington Throwback Weekend.”



“I am beyond excited to run the fire paint scheme at Darlington Throwback Weekend with BJ McLeod this year,” said BJMM NXS series driver, Josh Williams. “This scheme brings me back to watching McLeod race for the first time at Orlando Speed World as a kid. I can’t wait to bring the fire paint scheme back and showcase it on the Cup and Xfinity series No. 78s at Darlington.”



Tune in this weekend to watch these two hot paint schemes hit the track at Darlington Raceway. Watch Williams on Sat. May 7, 2022, in the Xfinity Series race, Mahindra ROXOR 200, at 1:30 PM EST on FS1. Watch McLeod on Sun. May 8, 2022, in the Cup Series race, Goodyear 400, at 3:30 PM EST on FS1.

LFM PR