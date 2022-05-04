Black’s Tire Supports Gilliland at its Hometown Track

“It’s just so cool to know that I’m going to have all this support this weekend from Black’s Tire,” said Gilliland. “It just shows how dedicated they are to the Carolinas and to NASCAR. They are big race fans and have been involved in the sport and with our family for a long time. I just want to do them proud.” Gilliland is also eager to make his first Cup Series start at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway- one of NASCAR’s most difficult tracks. Luckily for Gilliland, he comes back to the track with experience. He accumulated a Top-five and a Top-10 in his time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He is now ready to come back in the Black’s Tire Mustang. “Darlington is a big rhythm track,” Gilliland said. “I like those types of races where you can just run your race and hopefully have a pretty good day. The track itself is tricky, you are running extremely high, and it is very easy to get that famed ‘Darlington stripe’ if you get into the wall. We just need to be patient and let the track and race come to us.” Black’s Tire will return their new 2022 scheme that debuted at the Richmond (Va.) International Raceway earlier this year. They are excited for the weekend. “This is a big weekend for everyone involved with our company,” said Ricky Benton, Owner, Black’s Tire. “We have hundreds of people attending the race and we are going to make a big presence. We want everyone cheering for Todd and the Black’s Tire Ford Mustang and we are going to be the leaders. We are proud to represent all the fans in the Carolinas where we live and do business this Sunday in Darlington.” Gilliland and the Black’s Tire team will take the green flag from Darlington this Sunday at 3:30 pm ET on FS1.