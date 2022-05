Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain finished third and teammate Daniel Suárez 14th in Monday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

The race began Sunday afternoon, but rain ended competition on lap 78 of 400.

Action resumed Monday with Chastain and Suárez restarting 10th and 13th.

Chastain finished fourth in the first stage then took the lead during the pit stops between stages.

In the second stage, Chastain led twice for 66 laps before finishing sixth.

Suárez cl imbed into the top-10, but fell back as the team worked on making his car turn better.

Suárez returned to the top 10 late in the race before finishing 14th.

Chastain led laps 327-340 and laps 342-347 before eventual winner Chase Elliott took over the lead with 53 to go and never relinquished it.

Chastain led 86 laps Monday and now owns six top-three finishes in 11 races in 2022.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to action Sunday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.