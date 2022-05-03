Petty GMS Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “I’m very proud of our FOCUSfactor team. I just got too loose there at the end while battling for a spot inside the top-five, but to come home with our second top-10 finish in a row is great momentum for our Petty GMS group. Dave (Elenz, crew chief), Danny (Efland, engineer) and the guys have been working extremely hard to make our cars fast. We might not have unloaded exactly where we wanted to, but with every adjustment, we would chip away at it and make it better. The pit crew had solid stops all day and gained us spots even while making adjustments. Total team effort today. We are heading into a stretch of good tracks for myself, so hopefully we keep it going at Darlington and in the weeks to come.”