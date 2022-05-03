Post-Race Report | Dover Motor Speedway

|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 14th
Stage 1 Finish: 14th
Stage 2 Finish: 20th
Finish: 11th
|
“Our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 was fast at Dover. We led some laps and stayed up front for quite a while until our tires started to go. Then, we struggled a little in dirty air getting super tight. We definitely made some gains today. I’m excited for Darlington next weekend.”
- Justin Haley
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1
Start: 19th
Stage 1 Finish: 21st
Stage 2 Finish: 13th
Finish: 33rd
|
“Not the day we hoped for in our No. 16 Action Industries Camaro. We had good potential and showed some speed, but we just struggled in dirty air all day. The car was just extremely aero-sensitive and tight. We ran well up front for a while, but unfortunately we lost the brakes and our day ended early.”
- AJ Allmendinger
|
A-Game 200
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet
Start: 8th
Stage 1 Finish: 7th
Stage 2 Finish: 3rd
Finish: 6th
|
“I thought we maximized the day and got some stage points. We lost some track position during the second stage and fought some handling issues. My crew chief, Bruce Schlicker, had some great calls to make the No. 16 Action Industries Chevy better, and we were great on pit road. We just need to work on it a little bit and find some overall speed.”
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet
Start: 17th
Stage 1 Finish: 11th
Stage 2 Finish: 8th
Finish: 11th
|
“We struggled with lack of raw speed all weekend, but we tried our best to make the most out of the weekend. We had a great day on pit road, which helped put is in position to try and battle for the lead, but we did not have a good final run. Unfortunately, that came at the most inopportune time, and it was hard to recover from that. I’m proud of the fight from our Kaulig Racing team.”
- Daniel Hemric
|
Landon Cassill, No. 10 StormX Chevrolet
Start: 18th
Stage 1 Finish: 20th
Stage 2 Finish: 11th
Finish: 12th
|
“We fought hard all day and made really good adjustments on our No. 10 StormX Chevrolet. Our pit crew did a great job and gave us great track position, but I just did not execute on the final run. I’m proud of the effort, and we will move on to Darlington.”
- Landon Cassill
