RCR NCS Post Race Report: Dover Motor Speedway

"Even though this was a really tough weekend for our No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet team, we never gave up and I am so proud of everyone at RCR for that. We started out needing a lot of adjustments after practice and qualifying. With the rain on Sunday, we were using those laps in the beginning to see how our car was driving. We thought we had found the right adjustments on Sunday in order to improve our performance on Monday, but it was still a challenging day. I spent most of the race too tight and dirty air was really giving me trouble. We did run in the top five for a little bit today, which was a positive. Unfortunately, I made contact with the wall a few times and had tires go down and we were not able to rebound. This team deserves better and we will be stronger and better at Darlington." -Tyler Reddick