RCR NCS Post Race Report: Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Austin Dillon Tackles the Monster Mile in the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1 
23rd

24th

15th

"We found out why they call Dover Motor Speedway “The Monster Mile.” It was a long, hard couple of days. Our BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1 wasn’t very good for most of the race. We struggled with a very stiff front end and a tight-handling condition no matter what chassis adjustments we made. This No. 3 team never gave up, though. We worked hard to make adjustments and it finally started to handle a little bit better with about 60 laps remaining in the race. By then, we were running pretty decent lap times but it was too late to make up much ground. It’s not what we wanted this weekend, but we’ll regroup and head to Darlington Raceway.”

 

-Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Team Ready to Rebound After Challenging Dover Motor Speedway Race
30th

26th

16th

"Even though this was a really tough weekend for our No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet team, we never gave up and I am so proud of everyone at RCR for that. We started out needing a lot of adjustments after practice and qualifying. With the rain on Sunday, we were using those laps in the beginning to see how our car was driving. We thought we had found the right adjustments on Sunday in order to improve our performance on Monday, but it was still a challenging day. I spent most of the race too tight and dirty air was really giving me trouble. We did run in the top five for a little bit today, which was a positive. Unfortunately, I made contact with the wall a few times and had tires go down and we were not able to rebound. This team deserves better and we will be stronger and better at Darlington."

-Tyler Reddick

