CHEVY NCS AT DOVER: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

2nd RICKY STENHOUSE JR, NO. 47 KROGER / THE FROZEN FARMER CAMARO ZL1

3rd ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 PITBULL TOUR 2022 CAMARO ZL1

5th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

6th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

10th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1

11th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

14th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1

18th COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 DURAMAX / DRYDENE CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

2nd Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Chevrolet)

3rd Ross Chastain (Chevrolet)

4th Christopher Bell (Toyota)

5th Alex Bowman (Chevrolet)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Darlington Raceway with the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Race Winner

CHASE ELLIOTT GETS IT DONE TODAY. I TALKED TO ALAN GUSTAFSON THIS MORNING AND HE SAID, ‘WE WEREN’T VERY GOOD YESTERDAY’. WHAT DID YOU TWO PUT TOGETHER TO BE SO DOMINANT?

“Had some good circumstances finally. Really appreciate Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) and our entire team No. 9 Chevrolet team for just sticking with it. We've had some tough races over the last, I don't know, four, five months. Just great to get NAPA back to Victory Lane; great to get Hendrick Motorsports back to Victory Lane.

Just so proud. This one means a lot in a lot of different ways. Just appreciate all the effort. But thanks to all the fans for coming out. You're always awesome. Hope to see this big crowd here next year. Just a huge thanks to everybody involved. It's been a fun day and we're certainly going to enjoy.

Like I told them after the race - those guys, they've been deserving of one for a while. Glad we could get across the line first. We'll enjoy it for a few days and go to work next week.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / THE FROZEN FARMER CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 2nd

“Our team has been putting together really good racecars. A lot of our good races we’ve had issues. You know we have been good on some of the bigger tracks. Our short-track program is definitely off a little bit, but you know it was an awesome day to get The Frozen Farmer, you know it’s the first time on the car. They are from 40 minutes down the road. Their whole family is here, and we’ve had a good weekend with them.

It was good to have a good run with them and really for our whole shop. We feel like we’ve been better than where we are right now as a race team. We’ve put a lot of fast racecars together, just haven’t had much to show for it. Really happy with this performance today. It was a tough battle out there. The track was tough. The cars were tough to drive. Our car was dialed in and our pit crew did a fabulous job on pit road. Just came up one spot short.”

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 PITBULL TOUR 2022 CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 3rd

YOU COULD NOT SHAKE THE NO. 19 (MARTIN TRUEX JR.) WHAT DID YOU SAY TO EACH OTHER THERE?

“ We were talking about where we were going to go fishing next week. No, super proud of this effort. I thought we were a fifth-place car. A couple guys had misfortune with the cautions coming out. That cycled us to the lead.

Pit crew was incredible today. They were just picking up spots every stop, got us the lead. I'm racing with champions and I got beat.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 5th

ROSS CHASTAIN SAID WE WERE JUST BATTLING THERE. DID YOU SEE ANY OF THAT?

“No, but I know how Ross (Chastain) races, so I am sure he was just battling hard. But yeah, just a bummer day for us because obviously we had a shot at the win there in our No. 48 Ally Chevrolet; and then that caution in the middle of the pit cycle had us starting the last run last. To go last to fifth at a place like this is nothing to be ashamed of because it’s hard to pass. As far as my guys and the race car that we brought, just wish it would have gone a little better for us.”

WHAT WERE YOUR CHALLENGES TODAY?

“Starting last on the last run. There is no other way to say that. It’s tough around this place.”

JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 11th

"Our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 was fast at Dover. We led some laps and stayed up front for quite a while until our tires started to go. We struggled a little in dirty air getting super tight, but we were able to rebound and almost got a top 10 out of it. We definitely made some gains today and were the best we've been all year.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BREZTRI CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 23rd

“We found out why they call Dover Motor Speedway ‘The Monster Mile’. It was a long, hard couple of days. Our BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1 wasn’t very good for most of the race. We struggled with a very stiff front end and a tight handling condition no matter what chassis adjustments we made. This No. 3 team never gave up, though. We worked hard to make adjustments and it finally started to handle a little bit better with about 60 laps remaining in the race. By then, we were running pretty decent lap times but it was too late to make up much ground. It’s not what we wanted this weekend, but we’ll regroup and head to Darlington Raceway.”

