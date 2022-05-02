Ricky Stenhouse Jr Pit Lane Interview Dover

Q. This team needed something good to happen. It definitely happened today.

RICKY STENHOUSE JR.: Yeah, it did. Man, it's been a rough start to the season. Our short track program has been off. All our other good races that we've had good runs going, something has always happened.

Really good to put this all together. We had a brand-new partner, The Frozen Farmer, they're from 40 minutes down the road. The whole family is here. Really great day for us.

I felt like we had a car capable of winning. Obviously getting off pit road at different times. My pit crew did a great job keeping us up front all day.

This feels good. Hopefully we can carry this momentum on. The big tracks, the tracks we've got coming forward, are really good tracks for us.

That was a lot of fun. A lot of battling. It was tough to pass, but it was fun running through lap traffic. I really wish we had like a 70-lap run to end there.

All in all our Kroger team is doing a great job, looking forward to carrying that momentum on.

NASCAR PR