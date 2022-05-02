Ford Performance NASCAR: Top-10 Finishes by Buescher & Harvick at Dover

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

8th - Chris Buescher

9th - Kevin Harvick

13th - Chase Briscoe

15th - Cole Custer

17th - Michael McDowell

19th - Aric Almirola

20th - Brad Keselowski

24th - Harrison Burton

25th - Ryan Preece

26th - Ryan Blaney

28th - Todd Gilliland

29th - Joey Logano

34th - Cody Ware

35th - BJ McLeod

36th - Austin Cindric

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang -- Finished 8th

“It was an interesting two days. It was a good run for the Fastenal Mustang. Everyone on the team worked really hard and did a nice job. It is a momentum builder. It isn’t all that we wanted but the pole was awesome, that was really cool. I know we had speed in it in clean air. We just fought dirty air. Unfortunately, that is a really big deal here. We could move around for a little bit and the tires would fall off, which is great, but once we got to the point where we had to kind of stay in line we were just sucking up dirty air which made it hard. We want more. I am not content there but it is a strong run for us and I am excited to head into Darlington.”

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang -- Finished 9th

“We just lost the car right there at the end of the second stage and it was plowing tight. We never really were able to find anything to make it any better. I am not sure what happened. We will try to figure that out and go back to work for Darlington next weekend.”

Ford Performance PR