Rain Delay -- Dover Motor Speedway

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway will resume Monday at noon ET (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after rain showers forced a race stoppage on Sunday afternoon.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson led Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott when the red flag came out for the inclement weather 78 laps into Sunday’s scheduled 400-lapper.

NASCAR sent the cars to pit road and the state-of-the-art Air Titan dryers worked to get the surface of Dover’s one-mile high-banks ready to race again. But the wet weather did not offer a window to complete the race before dark.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin took the lead from polesitter Chris Buescher on Lap 19 and led the next 55 laps before electing to pit under the current caution period.

Larson inherited the lead as Hamlin and several other cars pit and held the top position as cars were later called down pit road during the red flag period to wait out the weather.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman, who will re-start from the ninth position, is the defending race winner. The Hendrick team scored a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 2021 race – a four-driver team sweep accomplished only four times in series history.