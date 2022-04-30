Petty GMS Event Preview: Dover Motor Speedway

- Sharp Focus: FOCUSfactor will serve as primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Dover. After a two week hiatus, the blue and green scheme returns to the No. 43 livery.

- Rearview Mirror: One week ago at Talladega Superspeedway, Jones led a season-high 25 laps, completed 183 of 188 laps inside the top-15, and took the white flag as the leader, before crossing the finish line in the sixth position. This marked Jones's third top-10 of the 2022 season.

- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

- From the Drivers Seat: What do you think this weekend at Dover will be like from the driver's seat?

“When I spent time in the sim recently in prep for Dover, I felt a lot of bouncing around and throttle time. And even looking at some previous races from this year, with the speed that we have carried at places, I've been surprised by that. The bouncing is obviously something that everyone is dealing with and finding the balance of performance and comfortability in the car is an ongoing struggle in this new car. It's going to be interesting to see how it goes and also what happens when the track rubbers up. It always seems to get worse with the bouncing once rubber lays down. Dover is going to be tough though. It's so up and down, hit or miss for me, but I'm looking forward to it. Also, I'm interested to see if we try to shift. It would be fun trying to grab fourth gear trying to get down the hill there."