2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Dover Advance

You drove the same car to victories on a road course and superspeedway. Is that proof the Next Gen car is a success?

"It makes it so special that Jim France and the NASCAR family, the France family, their vision for this car, that you can win a race on a road course. Is it a month? Has it been a month or two months since COTA? In a month, you can bring a car back you won in at a road course and win at Talladega. That hasn't happened since the '60s. I don't know, farther back. I have no idea. They would have different cars. It's wild. That's more what it means to me, that this car is capable of that. Change the geometry, the suspension, shim the body a little bit, go race. Put different tune in the motor for a superspeedway, adjust your rear diffuser, adjust everything, and the same car can come race. That's just wild. I'm not sitting here going to say it's any cheaper yet. I don't think it's cheaper for us than just building a new car like in the past. I don't know. I don't know the business behind what we're doing. I just drive the cars. It is special, though."

Does it just seem surreal at times?

"It does not seem real at all. I keep waiting to wake up from this dream and realize it's all not what I think I'm living. But I've got great groups of people from Trackhouse, the competition and business side, my family, people in Charlotte and around Mooresville that keep reminding me and keep showing me this is real. I talked about it earlier, sitting right here at this spot, I'm right where I want to be, and I have the people around me. They keep me remembering and keep reminding me and keep pushing me to make this the best we can make it. We're not resting on any of this stuff. Like Justin said, I might not be quite as sharp in the morning to get to work on Dover, but I'll get to work on it at some point tomorrow."