Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Dover Motor Speedway

No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Christopher Bell will make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend. Bell first competed at Dover in the Cup car in the doubleheader weekend in 2020 and then in 2021 he qualified 11 and finished 21 . Monster Mile : Bell has four prior starts at Dover in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and has tamed the Monster Mile twice, taking home the wins in the fall of 2018 and the spring of 2019. Overall, Bell has two wins, three top-five and three top-10 finishes at Dover.

JGR has claimed nine NCS victories at Dover. In 150 combined starts the organization has tallied 48 top-five finishes, 76 top-10s and 3,354 laps led. The championship-winning organization has an average start of 12.4 an average finish of 15.2. RACE INFO: The DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, SiriusXM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I love Dover, it’s always been one of my favorites. I ran really well in the Xfinity car there. I’ve raced in three Cup races at Dover, including the double header in 2020, and just haven’t been able to get going for some reason, but I expect us to be really fast this year. Hopefully we are able to contend.”

JGR PR