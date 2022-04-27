TRD This Week in Motorsports: April 25-May 1, 2022

NASCAR and ARCA make their lone stop to the ‘Monster Mile’ – Dover Motor Speedway – this year, while NHRA competes in its final four-wide event of the season at zMax Dragway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Busch consistently delivers in Dover… Kyle Busch scored Toyota’s first Cup Series victory at Dover in June 2008 and has seen consistent success at the track since. Busch has three Cup Series wins, five Xfinity Series victories and four Truck Series triumphs at the ‘Monster Mile.’

Truex returns to site of first win… Martin Truex Jr. earned his first career Cup Series victory at Dover Motor Speedway in 2007. The 2017 Cup Series champion has returned to victory lane at Dover multiple times in recent seasons, scoring victories behind the wheel of a Camry in October 2016 and May 2019.

Bell back at another strong track… Talladega pole sitter Christopher Bell carries momentum into Dover. Bell won back-to-back Xfinity races in Dover in October 2018 and May 2019.

Gibbs looks for Dover victory… Ty Gibbs made his Dover Xfinity Series debut last season and scored a top-five finish. The North Carolina-native also ran the ARCA East race last season and dominated, leading all 125 laps enroute to victory lane.

Nemechek makes another start with Gibbs… John Hunter Nemechek returns to Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) for his second start in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this season. Nemechek has two top-fives in three Xfinity Series starts this season – a fifth-place finish with Sam Hunt Racing at Phoenix and a runner-up finish with JGR at Richmond.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA East

Smith looks to stretch lead… Reigning ARCA East champion Sammy Smith looks to stretch his points lead as he looks for back-to-back titles. Smith has won the first two races on the 2022 schedule and leads the point standings by 12 points heading into Friday’s race at Dover.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

Torrence dominant at the Charlotte Four-Wide… Steve Torrence has been unbeatable at the Charlotte Four-Wide event recently. Torrence has won the last four runnings of the event (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021).

Langdon returns to special track… Shawn Langdon is back in Charlotte in a Top Fuel Dragster and Charlotte will always be a special spot for him. The 2013 Top Fuel champion won his first Funny Car race in the four-wide event in Charlotte in 2019.

TRD PR