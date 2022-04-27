DEX Imaging Team Ready To Take On Dover

Dover Motor Speedway bills itself as the Monster Mile, but Brian Wilson, crew chief of the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang, said he’s not intimidated over the prospects of racing on the fast, one-mile concrete oval.



In fact, he enjoys the challenges of racing there.



“Personally I think Dover is the most underrated track that we go to,” Wilson said. “I love the speed that we’re able to carry on entry [into the turns], the unloading on entry followed by the big landing moment in the center of the corner.



“I love that you can run a diamond in the center of the corner and also have to pay attention to how the track takes rubber with how that affects the line you run.



“It’s a very challenging race track for cars historically with the amount of load that suspension parts see, but it’s also challenging for crew chiefs in that you have to keep up with the track.



“All of that makes it incredibly rewarding when you run well there.”



Wilson said he, driver Harrison Burton and the rest of the DEX Imaging crew are anxious to get back to the race track and put a disappointing Talladega finish behind them.



“I know that everyone on our team is looking forward to the race on Sunday with plans to continue our team’s progress forward,” he said.



Practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 is set for Saturday morning at 10:30 Eastern Time followed by qualifying at 11:15.



Sunday’s 400-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 3 p.m. with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1.



Stage breaks are set for Laps 120 and 250.

WBR PR