Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Dover Race Advance

It isn't close to his Monterrey, Mexico hometown nor does he enjoy as wide a fan base as he does when the NASCAR Cup Series races on the West Coast or in Texas.

It isn't even close to his residence in Charlotte, North Carolina.

But if you ask No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez to name his favorite tracks, Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway ranks near the top.

He just likes racing there.

He's posted five top-10 finishes in nine starts including a ninth-place finish last year.