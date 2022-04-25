RCR NCS Post Race Report: Talladega

|
"It was an unfortunate day for our No. 8 BetMGM team. We started 10th and were just focused on staying out of trouble and running with the pack. As a driver, you know you need to be there at the end. We started falling back and just weren't able to come back from it. I felt like we were starting to make up some ground in the middle of Stage 1 but then we had an engine issue that ended our day. We have run thousands of miles without an issue so it's just tough. But, we have a team that doesn't give up. Everyone at RCR and ECR work so hard each week to bring us fast and competitive racecars, we'll bounce back and come back stronger at Dover next week."
-Tyler Reddick