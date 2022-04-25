Monday, Apr 25

Petty GMS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Apr 25
Petty GMS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 20th

FINISH: 33rd

POINTS: 25th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Yeah, that was tough. I felt like I shifted to fifth gear to get in high gear and then all of a sudden, I saw the 22 (Joey Logano) and there was no where I could go. Just a bystander. As soon as Stage Two started, I could feel the energy just wasn’t the same and it had ramped up for whatever reason with way too many laps to go. Every year we come back; you have to finish the race to have a chance. So, we are bump drafting doing silly things with way too many laps to go. I’m bummed for our guys at Black Rifle Coffee and our guys at Petty GMS. We had a fast, fast Camaro and couldn’t keep it outside the top 15 and just kind of doing my thing that I’d been successful doing here at these speedways. Trying to be smart and stay out of trouble and manage the race. It’s a chess match and you’ve got to use your brain a little bit at these races to have a shot and some people don’t ever realize that every time we come back.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 16th

FINISH: 6th

POINTS: 17th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “The last lap is always difficult here. I’ve been close to winning at Talladega so many times between this race and the fall race. Our U.S. Air Force Chevrolet had speed and it felt good to be up front. Coming to the last lap, they were single file and I felt pretty good about it. But they doubled up behind us and the top lane was getting some momentum. Looking back at it, I wish I would have stayed on the bottom and let the 1 (Ross Chastain) push me. I didn’t realize they were coming with that much speed. I was trying to defend the 5 (Kyle Larson), but I got too far ahead and when I defended the 5, it opened the door for the 1. I was just trying to win the race. There is so much going on in the seat and you’re trying to make the best decision you can in the last 1500 feet. I’m happy to run up front and lead laps. I really would like to get this 43 back in Victory Lane. I thought today might be the day all race long with the speed and especially with being up front there at the end in the last 10 laps. I knew we would have a shot, but just couldn’t quite close it out.”  

Petty GMS PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

