NCS: Last lap wreck propels Ross Chastain to GEICO 500 victory

It was a quiet stage one with a handful of lead changes between Bell who started from the pole and Suarez who swapped back and forth before Suarez was able to take control of the race prior to green flag stops.

During the green flag stops Ware would loop his car coming to pit road meanwhile both Chastain and Keselowski would get popped by the pit road speeding police. Following stops, Larson would take over the lead while Keselowski would end up a lap down after his pass-through penalty.

The field would end up splitting Chastain in a high-speed game of chess to put him a lap down several laps later.

Stage one would end with a wreck off turn four when Austin Dillon got into Hemric who slid to the bottom and back up the track into the path of Briscoe also collecting Buescher. Following a review of video at the time of caution Wallace would end up as the stage one winner.

As halfway closed in, Wallace would get into Logano, turning him up into the fence to collect Ty Dillon, Cindric, Burton, Gilliland, Stenhouse and more to bring out the fourth caution of the day.

“I saw the 22 and there was no where I could go. Just a bystander. As soon as Stage Two started, I could feel the energy just wasn’t the same and it had ramped up for whatever reason with way too many laps to go. Every year we come back; you have to finish the race to have a chance.” Said Ty Dillon

“I didn’t even see what happened, so I’ve got really no clue what actually happened. You wouldn’t think on a restart that you would have any issues, but apparently someone didn’t push in the right spot I guess.” Said Stenhouse

The second stage would be slowed once more for Ware spinning in turn one. As the stage went back green Byron would take charge and ride the stage to the end to take home the stage win.

Stage three would be a battle of the ages between the Hendrick Motorsports group led by Kyle Larson and Richard Petty’s famous number 43 machine driven by Erik Jones looking for his first victory since the 2019 Southern 500 at Darlington.

With the white flag in the air and Erik Jones leading the way over Larson chaos would strike when Bubba Wallace would get into the wall yet with no caution Jones and Larson would battle before Chastain would pull out and make his move within sight of the flag from the third spot and sneak through with a victory by just 0.105 seconds.

“Holy cow. I'm always the one going to the top too early, making the mistake. There at the end it was like eight to go, I was like, I'm not going up there again. I did that a couple times today. I was like, I'll just ride on the bottom. If it works, I'm not going to lose the race for us, I'll just let them.” Said Chastain

“I mean, just the last lap, right? It's typical here. Been close here so many times, in this race and the fall race. U.S. Air Force Chevy had good speed, felt good to be up front.

Coming there that last lap, we were single file. I felt pretty good about it. They kind of doubled up behind us. That top lane was getting some momentum. Looking back, I wish I would have stayed at the bottom and let the 1 push me. I didn't realize they were coming with that much speed.

But try to defend on the 5, you're too far ahead already right here. Obviously a defense on the 5 kind of gives the door to the 1.” Said Erik Jones

Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Larson and Truex would round out the top-five with Erik Jones finishing the day in sixth place after leading 10 times for 25 laps.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Dover Motor Speedway next Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m. on FS1.