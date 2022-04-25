Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway

|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 11th
Stage 1 Finish: 29th
Stage 2 Finish: 20th
Finish: 12th
“It was a good day in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. We stayed clean, we just didn’t execute at the end. I’m proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing for working hard and helping us to be able to stay up front and have an opportunity to contend for the win.”
- Justin Haley
Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Majestic Steel Camaro ZL1
Start: 3rd
Stage 1 Finish: 36th
Stage 2 Finish: 36th
Finish: 36th
“We had been flirting on temperatures the whole first run in our No. 16 Majestic Steel Camaro. It was something we were keeping an eye on, but I heard a tone change in the engine. We didn’t lose power, so I assumed it was just myself getting my car in clean air. As soon as that thought crossed my mind, I lost a cylinder, and the engine blew up. I hate it for everybody that got caught up in that. There were a couple of big hits it looked like. It’s disappointing, for sure. I’m super thankful for the opportunity with Kaulig Racing – it’s just not the way we wanted it to go.”
- Daniel Hemric
Ag-Pro 300
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet
Start: 13th
Stage 1 Finish: 3rd
Stage 2 Finish: 18th
Finish: 3rd
“Our No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions car handled pretty well for the most part. we struggled with speed a little, but thankfully we had good strategy to be there at the end. You don’t know what's going to happen in those final few laps, especially at Talladega. Of course, we would like to win these races every time, but I’m happy to get a top five out of it. The Dash 4 Cash is a nice bonus as well for everyone at Kaulig Racing. I’m looking forward to having another shot at it next week with my teammate, Landon (Cassill).”
- AJ Allmendinger
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet
Start: 6th
Stage 1 Finish: 4th
Stage 2 Finish: 19th
Finish: 5th
“I thought I had it there at the end. I just let off the bottom at the line. I am kicking myself for that one. Fuel dynamic was important today, and I saved quite a bit of fuel during the caution periods. I knew I had done well. Overall, we had a solid top-five finish in our No. 10 Voyager Chevy, and we have the opportunity to be in the Dash 4 Cash next week in Dover.”
- Landon Cassill
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet
Start: 5th
Stage 1 Finish: 26th
Stage 2 Finish: 22nd
Finish: 34th
“Disappointing end to our day at Talladega. We struggled to suck up to our teammates at the beginning, due to a crack in the nose, but we were able to patch it up and get close to where we needed to be. We played it pretty safe with the goal of being there at the end. Unfortunately, we got hooked into the wall, which ended our day.”
- Daniel Hemric
