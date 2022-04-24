Ross Chastain Start/Finish Line Interview

Q. Ross Chastain with his patented watermelon celebration. You were a lap down at one point in this race. Talk me through the crazy last lap. You stayed on the bottom. Things just opened up for you.

ROSS CHASTAIN: Holy cow. I'm always the one going to the top too early, making the mistake. There at the end it was like eight to go, I was like, I'm not going up there again. I did that a couple times today. I was like, I'll just ride on the bottom. If it works, I'm not going to lose the race for us, I'll just let them.

This Moose fraternity, almost a million Moose members across the world, in the country, I know there's some out here at Talladega, to win with the Moose onboard, they've been with me for a few years now, supported me everywhere I went.

I have no idea. They kept going up, kept moving out of the way.

Q. You come to Trackhouse Racing this season. Could you ever imagine this amount of success this early on in your tenure here?

ROSS CHASTAIN: No. Are you kidding me? You know me. I've wrecked myself so many times and gotten into it with guys. I've probably got a watermelon seed. This is a true seedless.

Yeah, I mean, Justin Marks and what he laid out for us was ambitious. I had no idea, you know, what to expect other than I knew I had my group from last year, I had AdventHealth, the Moose, now with Worldwide Express and Jockey coming onboard, we've got partners. They're believing in us.

We started the year with a lot of races open. We're almost full now. It's because of the vision of Justin Marks. Pitbull, Armando, we won, yeah!