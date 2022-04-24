Worldwide Express to Partner with Trackhouse Racing

The Worldwide Express paint scheme will debut in competition on Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet at the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, just miles away from the company’s headquarters.

"We are proud to partner with Trackhouse Racing," said Rob Rose, president of Worldwide Express. "Trackhouse has been one of the most exciting and interesting teams in 2022. Everyone wants to win, but Justin Marks’ approach is setting them up to win even bigger in the long-term. The obsession with excellence and continuous improvement, down to the last detail, is what sets their program apart. This is directly aligned with the business approach shared by Worldwide Express employees, franchisees and agents."

Worldwide Express, along with its sister brands of GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is among the top non-asset logistics providers in the country, offering marketing-leading solutions for parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload shipping and managed transportation services delivered through proprietary technology. Due to the company’s unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities, more than 115,000 shippers, from small and mid-size to enterprise businesses, benefit from enhanced visibility and efficiency for their supply chains.

Trackhouse Racing is in its second season in the Cup Series. Florida native Chastain gave the organization its first victory on March 27 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Both he and Suárez, the Cup Series’ only Mexican driver and former Xfinity Series champion, have contended for victory at several races this season.