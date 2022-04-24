NCS: What to watch for during the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Its hard to win from the pole: In 105 NASCAR Cup Series events at Talladega only 15 races have been won from the pole with the last time coming in 2020 when Denny Hamlin did it during the fall event at the track. Out of the active drivers entered this weekend only six have started on the pole with Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon the two most recent to do so back in 2019.

Brad Keselowski: Keselowski is the modern-day Dale Earnhardt when it comes to winning at Talladega with six victories at the track spanning from his first in 2009 and the most recent as the defending winner of the event from 2021. Keselowski’s Ford counterparts of Logano with three victories and Ryan Blaney with two wins at the track. Toyota drivers Hamlin with two and Wallace with one victory each round out the top-five active drivers with victories coming into the weekend with a total of 14 victories.

Passing at Dega: Talladega just like its counterpart Daytona see a lot of passing throughout the field and especially for the lead with 80 passes last year alone in the event.

Denny Hamlin: Hamlin just like Keselowski has mastered the art of drafting at Talladega with his two wins at the track and three additional at Daytona including his victories in the Daytona 500. The top-five with wins at superspeedways have a combined 22 victories in superspeedway racing. This includes Keselowski, Logano Blaney and Harvick.

First timers: Talladega has been known to bring new winners to the table in the Cup Series including Davey Allison member of the famed Alabama Gang when he won his first career victory back in 1987. This also includes Brad Keselowski who leads as active drivers at the track but also his 2009 victory for James Finch and Phoenix Racing sparked a career in the Cup Series.

Ford Performance: Ford and Team Penske along with Stewart Haas and Roush Keselowski Racing powered by Roush Yates Engines that are known to be dominant on superspeedways. Penske themselves have taken home eight victories between Keselowski, Logano and Blaney. Cindric, with his walk-off homerun in the Daytona 500, is coming into Talladega as a rookie looking to capitalize on his win earlier this year. Ford has taken cars to victory lane six times in this event over the last decade.

Rookie of the Year update: Austin Cindic continues to hold a commanding 90 point lead at this point in the year over Todd Gilliland and 95 points over Harrison Burton, a satellite teammate of Austin Cindic.