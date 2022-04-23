Petty GMS Event Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

- Black Rifle Back Again: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Talladega, marking the fourth time this season that the green and black livery has adorned Dillon's machine. BRCC also rode with Dillon at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Daytona International Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

- Race Rewind: Dillon posted his first top-10 with Petty GMS at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt one week ago. After capturing his heat win and earning a second-place finish in Stage 1, the 30-year-old fought through the rain delays to finish in the 10th position.

- About Black Rifle Coffee Company: Black Rifle Coffee Company is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com , follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/ presscheck-signup.

- From the Drivers Seat: At Talladega, with the challenge of getting cars ready, is it the same mentality as Daytona? Is it 50/50 whether you're going to finish or end up wrecked?

“These weeks are always weird for me because I’m thinking the same things you guys are. What’s it going to be like - Is it going to be aggressive? Is it going to be calm? Speedweek (at Daytona) seemed calm up until the Daytona 500. And then we started the race and people were bump drafting on lap one. I’m a big proponent of feeling the energy of the race. I just got off a meeting with my guys and I said this is the hardest race for me to prepare for. I just go off of what I feel. It may change within a lap, but I feel like if we can get up there and put ourselves in a good spot to get stage points and run up front, that’s obviously where you’d like to be. Or do I feel bad energy in the pack and people are doing things they shouldn’t at a certain time. For me, I won’t know until I’m in the situation. I don’t think anyone showed much patience in the Daytona 500. But also, in my opinion, nobody showed any patience in the last three years of superspeedway races. If you look back, there’s maybe 15 cars that were on the lead lap due to crashes and issues every race.

My strategy sometimes seems conservative, but I also have one of the best average finishes of the last four or five years at some of these speedways. So, until they prove me otherwise, I’m going to play a smart game – feel the energy of the pack; get stage points if it feels right and we have the speed to do it and in the right situation. But if not, I have to make sure our Black Rifle Coffee Company Camaro crosses the line on the lead lap and I can pretty much always guarantee us a top-15 or top-10 in that way.”