Toyota Racing - NCS Talladega Quotes - Christopher Bell

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

What can you say about your qualifying lap?

“There is not much to say about the lap, just a lot to say about Toyota, TRD, the engine package they brought here, and the cars assembled at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing). This number 20 group did a really good job. They gave me the best car in the field today, so hopefully we can keep it going and keep it up front tomorrow.”

How all of sudden are there so many Toyotas in the top-10 in qualifying at a superspeedway?

“That’s crazy. This is the first time I’ve ever made the second round qualifying for a superspeedway in a Cup car. That’s really cool. I know that we were really close at Daytona, and they felt like we could make improvements going into Talladega, so really happy with the progress that they made. It’s a really cool stat for them to be able to get a speedway pole. Just all off to TRD, Toyota, the engine that they brought. It obviously runs really well.”

Can you just stay up front with so many Toyotas up front?

“That’s definitely going to be the goal – to try to get together and maintain our track position, but with pit strategy and pit cycles – something is going to happen where you get shuffled and lose track position. I think team strategy has been very important part of superspeedway racing and all of the Toyotas are going to have to work together if we want to win this one.”

TRD PR