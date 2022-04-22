Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Talladega Superspeedway

|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet
- Allmendinger has a win in four-consecutive NXS seasons with Kaulig Racing
- He has an average finish of 18.3 at Talladega across four starts and has led 27 laps there in the NXS
- Allmendinger is the only driver in the NXS with a top-10 finish in all eight races in 2022
“At Kaulig Racing, we know we have fast cars when we show up to superspeedways. Chevrolet, as a whole, always brings fast racecars. When it comes to outright speed at places like Talladega, I like Kaulig Racing’s chances. I feel like over the four years that I have been with Kaulig Racing, we’ve done a great job as a team dictating these types of races, but Talladega is definitely more challenging, because there is so much you can’t dictate there.”
- AJ Allmendinger on Talladega Superspeedway