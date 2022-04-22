Thursday, Apr 21

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Geico 500

Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday April 24 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX
  • Kaulig Racing has one top-10 finish at Talladega in the NCS, coming in the team’s first start at the track in 2021 (Grala, sixth)
2E9_2F5_2088053_343421678_3.jpg
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Majestic Steel Camaro ZL1

  • Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 13.0 at Talladega, his second-best of tracks he has multiple starts at
  • He has one top-15 finish and one top-10 finish across three total starts in the 2022 NCS season

 

 

“I’m looking forward to our second speedway race together as a group and building on the solid foundation Kaulig Racing has established over the years at superspeedways. The engine package has changed some over the last year or so at these type of tracks, but the speed and teamwork within this organization hasn’t, and we are collectively excited about the opportunity in front of us as we head to Talladega. This group has been putting the work in, communicating, and doing the things you have to do to build for our future together. We are ready."

 

- Daniel Hemric on Talladega Speedway
Justin.jpeg
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has an average finish of 23.3 at Talladega, his third-best of tracks he has multiple starts at
  • In 2021, Haley led four laps at Talladega in his lone start for Kaulig Racing there
  • He has three top-15 finishes in the 2022 NCS season

 

“Talladega is one of my best tracks, so I feel optimistic going into the weekend. I feel like we had good speedway speed at Daytona earlier this year, but we just didn’t get the finish we wanted after the issues we had. Going into the second speedway race of the year, we’re going to race hard all day to try and make up stage points. Hopefully we get good points finish out of it and stay out of the big one.”

 

- Justin Haley on Talladega Superspeedway

Ag-Pro 300

Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, April 23 at 4 p.m. ET on FOX

 

  • Kaulig Racing has recorded three wins at Talladega Superspeedway in the NXS and has 10 top-10 finishes over the last 12 starts there
  • The team has an average finish of 13.8 at Talladega in the NXS and has led 107 laps
  • Following his third-place finish at Martinsville, AJ Allmendinger earned Kaulig Racing its fifth-career Dash 4 Cash prize
  • Both Allmendinger and teammate, Landon Cassill, are eligible for the Dash 4 Cash prize at Talladega Superspeedway
  • Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 73 of the last 74 NXS races
  • Kaulig Racing has led 179 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 131 laps
  • Hemric: 48 laps
Landon .jpg
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

  • Landon Cassill has an average finish of 17.0 across six starts and has two top-10 finishes at Talladega
  • He has led one lap at Talladega
  • Cassill earned his best finish in the NXS at Martinsville Speedway (second), qualifying him for this week's Dash 4 Cash prize for the first time in his career, alongside teammate, AJ Allmendinger

 

“I’m excited about Talladega, especially with the speed all of our Kaulig Racing cars have had at superspeedways so far, including Atlanta. This is also the first opportunity in my career to race for the Dash 4 Cash, which is pretty exciting, especially at a place like Talladega, where we definitely know we have a shot to win. I’m hoping we can keep our No. 10 Voyager Chevy up front with our Kaulig Racing teammates and be there at the end.”

 

- Landon Cassill on Talladega Superspeedway
Daniel .jpg
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 16.4 across five starts and has two top-five finishes at Talladega
  • He has led 57 laps at Talladega in the NXS
AJ.jpg
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

 

  • Allmendinger has a win in four-consecutive NXS seasons with Kaulig Racing
  • He has an average finish of 18.3 at Talladega across four starts and has led 27 laps there in the NXS
  • Allmendinger is the only driver in the NXS with a top-10 finish in all eight races in 2022

 

 

“At Kaulig Racing, we know we have fast cars when we show up to superspeedways. Chevrolet, as a whole, always brings fast racecars. When it comes to outright speed at places like Talladega, I like Kaulig Racing’s chances. I feel like over the four years that I have been with Kaulig Racing, we’ve done a great job as a team dictating these types of races, but Talladega is definitely more challenging, because there is so much you can’t dictate there.”

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Talladega Superspeedway

Kaulig Racing PR

