2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Talladega Advance

Two runner-up, a third-place and a fifth-place finish have propelled Chastain to eighth in the driver points standings, and fourth in the playoff standings. He's likely already clinched a spot when the playoffs start in September.

Until then, Chastain is focused on winning trophies and he would love nothing better than to bring home a trophy for his supporters in the Moose Fraternity. For the first time this season, Chastain will pilot the red-and-black Moose Fraternity Chevrolet in Alabama on Sunday.

In addition to this weekend's race at Talladega, Moose logos will also adorn the No. 1 Camaro three more times in 2022. Nobody was more excited for Chastain's first career victory than the Moose Fraternity.

“Ross is carrying tremendous momentum into the 2022 season and has the enthusiastic support of nearly one million Moose members in his pit box. Ross and the No. 1 crew will be one of the most exciting teams to watch this season.” said Scott Hart, CEO, Moose International.

“We are also eager to build a strong partnership with Trackhouse Racing. We know Trackhouse supports our core missions and all of us look forward to reaching out to loyal NASCAR fans across the country.”