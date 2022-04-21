Talladega Coolray and Josh Williams Partnership

Coolray Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical is set to be featured on the Josh Williams and BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet during this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Having already driven the Coolray ride at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March of this year, Williams will also carry the Atlanta-based company’s brands on his No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway for the Ag-Pro 300 , and the July 9 Alsco Uniforms 250 return visit to Atlanta. Coolray will also be featured as a Co-primary partner at the Darlington events in 2022.

This is a very special weekend for Coolray and its employees, as the company will be featured on the quarter panel of Josh Williams’ ride for the first time outside of Atlanta. Coolray will co-sponsor the effort with Williams anchor partner Alloy Employer Services out of Columbus Ohio.

The decision to show support of Josh throughout the 2022 season shows the strength of the special partnership between Coolray and Williams. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Josh Williams and BJ McLeod Motorsports again in 2022,” said Coolray President Andy Piercefield. “Coolray is proud to have served metro Atlanta since 1966, and we look forward to continue having our brands aligned with the team for both NASCAR weekends at Atlanta this season, as well as in Talladega. This relationship provides a unique opportunity to elevate our brands by aligning ourselves with a world-class sport, as well as the most dedicated fans in all of motorsports.”

“Each year, many customers and team members share their excitement when they see the Coolray colors on the track in Atlanta,” Piercefield continued. “Coolray and Carrier are proud to support Josh and the rest of the No. 78 team. We are excited to continue partnering with them as they return to Talladega for the first time this season.

Williams is looking forward to carrying the Coolray colors in new cities as well.

“When you go out to driver intros in Atlanta and there are 100 plus Coolray employees all wearing your t-shirt and excited to see the brand on track it’s a really special feeling. Like everyone of my partners we have grown our partnership over time and now they are part of the family and it’s a pleasure to be part of theirs and a privilege to represent their brand and dedicated employees”

The Coolray Company of brands has been metro Atlanta’s leader in home maintenance and repair services for more than 50 years.

Coolray is a one-stop-shop for home service needs, servicing Metro Atlanta, North and Central Georgia with cooling, heating, plumbing, electrical, water treatment, attic insulation, and home automation services.

Their brands include Coolray, Mr. Plumber and BriteBox Electrical. Coolray has served the Atlanta region since 1966, with a staff of more than 500 employees and offices in Marietta, Suwanee and Jonesboro.

New Carrier home comfort systems from Coolray include their industry-leading Lifetime Parts and Labor Warranty, including no repair payments for life. Coolray also waives all service fees with repairs.

This year marks the third straight season that Coolray has partnered with Williams at NASCAR’s second-highest level.

Williams ranks 35th in Xfinity Series points entering Talladega, and is beginning to settle in this season with his new No. 78 team as they continue to grow together.

For more information on Josh Williams, visit wwwjosh6williams.com. Williams Tweets as well, and can be followed on Twitter @Josh6Williams.

For more information on the Coolray Companies, visit www.Coolray.com, www. MrPlumberAtlanta.com or www.BriteBoxElectrical.com.

LFM PR