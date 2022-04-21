Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Talladega Advance

When the Cup Series returned to Talladega in October, the No. 99 team employed a cautious strategy racing in the back and avoiding the accidents that eliminated its competition.

That strategy looked good until a rain shower ended the race after 117 of a scheduled 188 laps and before Suárez had the chance to show his speed. It left him with another 23rd-place finish.

Given his performance at Talladega in April and his bid for victory on the final lap at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in September, Suárez should be one of the drivers to keep an eye on Sunday as he and Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain attempt to bring a second victory to Trackhouse in 2022.

Suárez arrives at Talladega with momentum after leading 64 laps before finishing 12th on the dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Speedway on Sunday night.

The finish moved him to the edge of playoff contention should the season end now, but the season has 17 more races before the 16-driver playoff field is determined.

Which strategy will Suárez and his Trackhouse Racing team employ on Sunday? Will he immediately charge to the front or lay back avoiding danger and charge at the end?

Fans will have to tune in to Fox at 3 p.m. EDT to find out.