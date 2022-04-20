Chris Buescher | Talladega I Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The weekend at Talladega features single-car qualifying only for the Cup cars, which will take place Saturday morning at 11 a.m. ET.

Buescher at Talladega Superspeedway

Buescher makes his 14 th Cup start at Talladega on Sunday, and is coming off one of his best finishes at the 2.66-mile Superspeedway just last fall (sixth).

(2020). Buescher also made a pair of Xfinity starts at Talladega with finishes of second (2014) and sixth (2015) for Jack Roush in the No. 60.

Scott Graves at Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega stands as Graves’ best track statistically with a 12.6 average finish, his best among active tracks, with five top-10s in 11 starts.

He carries an average starting position of 18.2 into the weekend with a career qualifying result of seventh (2017 – spring).

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Talladega:

“Talladega is one of those places that just feels different pulling in. With our Superspeedway program and everything Jimmy Fennig and guys back at the shop put in on these cars, I know we have a shot every time we show up here, and that’s a very comforting feeling. The big thing is obviously staying out of the trouble as best you can and giving yourself a shot at the end. We’re excited for our go at it with the Fastenal Ford, and can’t wait for Sunday.”

Last Time Out

Buescher avoided much of the chaos in the Easter Sunday dirt race at Bristol to bring home a 15th-place finish in the Fastenal Ford, his third-straight P15.

On the Car

Fastenal, in its 12th season with RFK in 2022, makes its seventh appearance with the No. 17 this weekend. In its early days with RFK, Fastenal originally was a partner with the No. 99 team before moving over to the No. 17 team since. They were also the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity Series entry that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Milwaukee Tool, Nord-Lock, Inc., OSG USA, Rustoleum and Louisville Ladders on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalCompany.

RFK PR