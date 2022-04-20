No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

TRUEX AT TALLADEGA: Martin Truex Jr. owns two top-five finishes, eight top-10s, one pole award and 75 laps led in NASCAR Cup Series competition at Talladega Superspeedway. Most recently, Truex finished 12th in the rain-shortened race at the track last fall. The Mayetta, New Jersey native’s resume also includes a trio of NASCAR Xfinity Series victories at the track in 2004, 2005, and 2006.

Truex finished 21st in last weekend’s dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway after being involved in a pair of accidents during the 250-lap event. BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Talladega. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns five NASCAR Cup Series wins at Talladega Superspeedway with the most recent coming from Denny Hamlin in October 2020. In 155 combined starts at the 2.66-mile track, the organization has tallied 39 top-five finishes, 59 top-10s, one pole award and 1,439 laps led. Kyle Busch, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Talladega. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway begins Sunday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about going to Talladega for the first time with this car…

“I think you’ll see something pretty similar to Daytona. Obviously, Talladega is wider, so there is always the opportunity for more three and four-wide racing. For us, I felt pretty good about how we ran at Daytona the whole time we were down there. The race went pretty clean for us and we were able to get those stage wins, so that gives me a lot of confidence in what we’re bringing this weekend.”

Truex NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 34 0 2 8 1 75 17.0 21.5

Truex 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 9 0 1 4 0 97 17.4 14.6

Truex NASCAR Cup Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 594 31 130 252 19 10,818 13.8 15.2

JGR PR