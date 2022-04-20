Toyota This Week in Motorsports: April 18-24, 2022

NASCAR and ARCA are back on the high-banks as they compete in their first superspeedway race of the season at Talladega Superspeedway, while NHRA is on-track this weekend at the final race at Houston Raceway Park.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Busch delivers in the clutch… Kyle Busch led just one lap, but it was the one that counted as the now 60-time NASCAR Cup Series winner drove to the win at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt. Busch has won in 18 consecutive Cup Series seasons, tying a record held by Richard Petty. Busch was Toyota’s first winner at Talladega Superspeedway in the Cup Series, scoring the win in April 2008.

Wallace superspeedway success… Bubba Wallace looks to be one to beat this weekend at Talladega. Last fall’s winner at the Alabama superspeedway also has two consecutive runner-up finishes at Daytona International Speedway.

Hamlin continues to be stellar on superspeedways… Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin continues to show his prowess on superspeedway style drafting. The Virginia-native has two victories at Talladega – May 2014 and October 2020.

Jones looks to mark off another first… Brandon Jones earned his first short-track win at the series’ last stop at Martinsville Speedway, and now the five-time winner looks to mark off another first – a superspeedway victory. Jones has been close with runner-up finishes twice at Talladega – 2018 and 2021.

Dollar returns… Drew Dollar returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend for his second career start aboard the Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) No. 18 Toyota GR Supra. Dollar is a former ARCA winner at the track and will be competing in both the Xfinity and ARCA races on Saturday afternoon.

Smith debuts… After a strong start to the 2022 Truck Series season for Chandler Smith, he will make his Xfinity Series debut this weekend at Talladega in the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing. The 19-year-old will make three starts for the team as he is back behind the wheel next weekend in Dover and at Homestead-Miami Speedway later this season.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Heim looks to continue superspeedway success… Corey Heim is back aboard the No. 20 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports at Talladega and looks to continue his run of success on superspeedways for the team. Heim has won the last three superspeedway races, including driving to his second win at Daytona earlier this season.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

Torrence duo ready to compete for another win in their home state… Longview, Texas native Steve Torrence is looking for a repeat victory in the final race at Houston Raceway Park. Torrence, who took the points lead after Las Vegas despite still looking for his first victory of the season, will be joined in the race by his father Billy Torrence, who will compete in his second race this year.

DeJoria looks to make history… Alexis DeJoria drove her Toyota GR Supra to the first four-wide final for the new body in Las Vegas, coming home in fourth after a close race to the finish line. She looks to continue to make history in the new Funny Car in her adopted home state as she currently resides in Austin, Texas.

TRD PR