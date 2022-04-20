Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Talladega Superspeedway

No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Bell at Talladega : Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Talladega Superspeedway (TSS) this weekend. In his first NCS start at TSS he had a fast Camry and with around 30 laps remaining he led the field to the restart. Bell accidently pushed another car below the yellow line while trying to team up with a drafting partner and had to serve a pass-through penalty under green, losing a lap to the field. Bell suffered some damage on an accident coming to the checkered flag, crossing the finish line 29 th . In his second NCS start at TSS Bell suffered a flat tire on lap one which caused him to hit the wall, the damage was too severe to continue and resulted in a 39 th -place finish. His best finish of fifth at Talladega came in the fall of 2021.

Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Talladega Superspeedway (TSS) this weekend. In his first NCS start at TSS he had a fast Camry and with around 30 laps remaining he led the field to the restart. Bell accidently pushed another car below the yellow line while trying to team up with a drafting partner and had to serve a pass-through penalty under green, losing a lap to the field. Bell suffered some damage on an accident coming to the checkered flag, crossing the finish line 29 . In his second NCS start at TSS Bell suffered a flat tire on lap one which caused him to hit the wall, the damage was too severe to continue and resulted in a 39 -place finish. His best finish of fifth at Talladega came in the fall of 2021. Bell’s History at Talladega : Bell has two prior NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Talladega earning one top-five and one top-10 finish. In addition to his NXS races, Bell has three prior NASCAR Truck Series starts at TSS earning one pole, one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

Bell has two prior NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Talladega earning one top-five and one top-10 finish. In addition to his NXS races, Bell has three prior NASCAR Truck Series starts at TSS earning one pole, one top-five and two top-10 finishes. Bristol Dirt Recap: Bell won his heat qualifying race and earned a front-row starting position for the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD started off a little tight under throttle but by the end of stage two Bell really liked the handling and was running second with his eyes on the lead. Bell pitted at the end of the stage for fuel and tires, while some cars opted not to pit. The rain came and red flagged the race. Luckily the race resumed, and despite some cautions for more rain and accidents on track NASCAR was able to complete the entire scheduled race distance and Bell raced his way back inside the top-10 following the pit stop and crossed the finish line seventh.

Bell won his heat qualifying race and earned a front-row starting position for the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD started off a little tight under throttle but by the end of stage two Bell really liked the handling and was running second with his eyes on the lead. Bell pitted at the end of the stage for fuel and tires, while some cars opted not to pit. The rain came and red flagged the race. Luckily the race resumed, and despite some cautions for more rain and accidents on track NASCAR was able to complete the entire scheduled race distance and Bell raced his way back inside the top-10 following the pit stop and crossed the finish line seventh. JGR at Talladega: JGR has claimed five NCS victories at Talladega. In 155 combined starts at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, the organization has tallied 39 top-five finishes, 59 top-10s and 1,439 laps led. The championship-winning organization has an average start of 15.5 an average finish of 17.6.

JGR has claimed five NCS victories at Talladega. In 155 combined starts at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, the organization has tallied 39 top-five finishes, 59 top-10s and 1,439 laps led. The championship-winning organization has an average start of 15.5 an average finish of 17.6. RACE INFO: The Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, SiriusXM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “The biggest takeaway from Daytona was that these cars drove really good, they handled really well, I didn’t have any handling complaints. Daytona is typically the slicker of the two racetracks and going to Talladega I would expect handling to be a non-factor again. Whenever handling isn’t a factor then typically we are able to be much more aggressive and that’s when we see really good racing.”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats on dirt at Talladega Superspeedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 0 1 1 0 18 18.8 22.5

Bell’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 9 0 1 4 1 111 9.8 18.3

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 81 1 10 27 1 229 16.9 18.1

JGR PR